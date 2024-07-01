WATCH: Is the delisting trend over?

Markets

Business Day TV spoke to JSE’s director for capital markets, Valdene Reddy

01 July 2024 - 20:04
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The JSE has welcomed four new listings so far in 2024, including Rainbow Chicken and Cilo Cybin, and the bourse says it is expecting a few more. Business Day TV discussed the JSE’s new additions with its director for capital markets, Valdene Reddy.

