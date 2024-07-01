Markets

Gold steady as slowing inflation boosts hope of rate-cut bets

PCE data showed US inflation has subsided, bolstering bets the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates in 2024

01 July 2024 - 07:29
by Ashitha Shivaprasad
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/DARI HAYASHI
Picture: 123RF/DARI HAYASHI

Bengaluru — Gold prices held steady on Monday after data showed US inflation subsided, bolstering hopes that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates in 2024.

Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $2,324.44/oz by 4.27am GMT. Prices jumped more than 4% in the second quarter. US gold futures eased 0.2% at $2,336.10.

Data showed on Friday that the personal consumption expenditures index, increased 2.6% after advancing 2.7% in April. May inflation readings were in line with economists’ expectations.

“The latest US inflation data remain fresh on investors’ mind, with the data coming in line with consensus and generally did little to sway current market rate expectations for the Fed’s easing process to kick-start in September,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

But, “any failure to defend the $2,280 level ahead may potentially pave the way for gold prices to head towards the $2,200 next.”

Traders are pricing in a 64% chance of a first rate cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Market focus shifts to remarks from Fed chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday, followed by minutes from the Fed’s latest policy meeting on Wednesday and US labour market data later in the week.

“Although central bank purchases have slowed down in recent months, we believe emerging markets’ central banks will continue to diversify their reserves into gold,” ANZ said in a quarterly note.

Spot silver dipped 0.2% to $29.06, platinum fell 0.7% to $986.08 and palladium held steady at $972.74.

Key metals consumer China’s manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace in more than three years, a private sector survey showed. It contrasts with an official purchasing managers index (PMI) released on Sunday that showed a decline in manufacturing activity.

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: Rand pares gains amid GNU uncertainty

However, the rand has gained almost 3% so far in June — its best performance since December
Markets
3 days ago

Rand firmer, but market remains volatile

Impasse in negotiations between the ANC and DA has put the local currency ‘under considerable pressure’, says TreasuryOne’s Andre Cilliers
Markets
3 days ago

Gold on track for third quarterly gain

Traders are awaiting US PCE data for more clarity on the Fed’s rate cut timeline
Markets
3 days ago

Oil firmer on upbeat economic outlooks

The growing expectation that the US Federal Reserve will soon start to cut rates provides support
Markets
3 days ago

Asian shares set for five-month winning streak

The view that cooling US inflation may prompt the Fed to ease rates in 2024 lifts equities
Markets
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Rand touches best level in almost two weeks after ...
Markets
2.
Gold steady as slowing inflation boosts hope of ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand pares gains amid GNU uncertainty
Markets
4.
Summer demand outlook boosts oil
Markets
5.
Bank of America raises red flag over stability of ...
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: Rand pares gains amid GNU uncertainty

Markets

Rand firmer, but market remains volatile

Markets

Gold on track for third quarterly gain

Markets

Oil firmer on upbeat economic outlooks

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.