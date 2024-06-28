Rand firmer, but market remains volatile
Impasse in negotiations between the ANC and DA has put the local currency ‘under considerable pressure’, says TreasuryOne’s Andre Cilliers
28 June 2024 - 11:29
The rand was on track to reverse the previous session’s losses on Friday morning, but volatility remains amid uncertainty around the government of national unity (GNU).
The local currency has lost almost 2% in the past 24 hours to trade back up to R18.50/$ again, largely driven by news that there was a big disagreement between the ANC and DA, and the DA could walk away from the GNU over cabinet posts that were initially agreed on...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.