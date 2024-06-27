Rand and JSE slip while cabinet negotiations play out
The rand weakened to an intraday worst level of R18.35/$ on Thursday
27 June 2024 - 11:40
The rand was weaker on Thursday morning, with investors remaining cautious while awaiting updates on the government of national unity (GNU) and the announcement of a new cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Since his inauguration last week, Ramaphosa has been involved in give-and-take talks with GNU participants, with sources saying a deal is now on the table. ..
