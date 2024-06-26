Markets

WATCH: Rand weakens as cabinet announcement looms

Business Day TV speaks to RMB’s fixed income and commodities strategist, Manqoba Madinane

26 June 2024 - 20:29
Picture: REUTERS
The rand has weakened as markets await the announcement of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet. Business Day TV discussed the outlook for the local unit with RMB’s fixed income and commodities strategist, Manqoba Madinane.

