Investors seek clarity on government of national unity deal
Based on the number of civilian deaths and the number of internally displaced people, now at 9-million, Sudan is Africa’s biggest crisis
This is the fourth major attack in which SA soldiers were killed in confrontations with M23 since December
President in ‘final meeting’ with ANC negotiators
CEO Marthinus Stander aims to rebuild the chicken and feed businesses as best in class
Call for world trade body to examine the bloc’s phytosanitary measures
The Naspers-owned e-commerce group warns that the uneven playing field will deter investments in the sector
Rutte hails defence alliance as 'cornerstone of collective security'
Coach confirms that French club-based skipper is fit for Test against Ireland
Chinese brand offers single- and double-cab variants with 4x2 and 4x4
The rand has weakened as markets await the announcement of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet. Business Day TV discussed the outlook for the local unit with RMB’s fixed income and commodities strategist, Manqoba Madinane.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Rand weakens as cabinet announcement looms
Business Day TV speaks to RMB’s fixed income and commodities strategist, Manqoba Madinane
The rand has weakened as markets await the announcement of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet. Business Day TV discussed the outlook for the local unit with RMB’s fixed income and commodities strategist, Manqoba Madinane.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Growing SA’s consumer credit market
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.