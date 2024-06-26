The weakening yen has become a headache for Japanese policymakers
Based on the number of civilian deaths and the number of internally displaced people, now at 9-million, Sudan is Africa’s biggest crisis
‘This is a major achievement for the union,’ says Numsa general-secretary Irvin Jim
Compromises to accommodate party in national executive include offering it the trade & industry ministry, sources say
CEO Marthinus Stander aims to rebuild the chicken and feed businesses as best in class
Call for world trade body to examine the bloc’s phytosanitary measures
The Naspers-owned e-commerce group warns that the uneven playing field will deter investments in the sector
Rutte hails defence alliance as 'cornerstone of collective security'
Coach confirms that French club-based skipper is fit for Test against Ireland
Chinese brand offers single- and double-cab variants with 4x2 and 4x4
Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments joined Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments
