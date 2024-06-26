Rand slips as uncertainty around GNU casts pall
The president's cabinet choices could have significant implications for SA’s economic path
26 June 2024 - 11:24
The rand was weaker on Wednesday, on track for a third consecutive day of losses, with investors watching out for new developments in the local political scene as a cabinet announcement has yet to be made.
The market is awaiting guidance by President Cyril Ramaphosa, as discussions about a government of national unity (GNU) continue. The ANC has suggested that the president is nearing an announcement on the composition of his new cabinet...
