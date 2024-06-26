Markets

Gold subdued as traders await PCE data

The crucial US inflation data may offer more clarity on the timing of the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut in 2024

26 June 2024 - 07:29
by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/OLEGDUDKO
Picture: 123RF/OLEGDUDKO

Bengaluru — Gold prices were subdued on Wednesday ahead of crucial US inflation data due this week, which could offer more clarity on the timing of the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut in 2024.

Spot gold was flat at $2,319.95/oz by 3.37am GMT. US gold futures held their ground at $2,331.30.

The dollar rose 0.1% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders, while benchmark 10-year yields also edged higher.

“Higher treasury yields and a firmer US dollar overnight on the back of hawkish Fed comments have driven some weakness in gold prices this morning, as the call for a quicker policy easing failed to find much validation from policymakers,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

US Fed governor Michelle Bowman on Tuesday reiterated her view that holding the policy rate steady “for some time” will probably be enough to bring inflation under control, but also repeated her willingness to raise borrowing costs if needed. Meanwhile, Fed governor Lisa Cook said “at some point” it will be time to cut interest rates.

The US first-quarter GDP estimates are due on Thursday, and the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index report on Friday.

“The risks comes with any upside surprise in inflation, which could trigger more uncertainty around Fed policies and may see further unwinding in the yellow metal,” IG’s Jun Rong said.

Higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

“Dips in the gold price remain relatively shallow courtesy of buyers stepping in from the sidelines on price retreats,” Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, said in a note.

Waterer added that the $2,368 level would need to be breached for gold to surpass the highs from last week.

Spot silver rose 0.1% to $28.94, platinum climbed 0.8% to $989.70, while palladium lost 0.5% to $943.49.

Reuters

Oil edges higher despite increase in US stocks

DBS Bank says the market seems to be anticipating inventory drawdowns in peak third-quarter demand season
Markets
2 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand extends losses as cabinet stays in limbo

Volatility expected to remain elevated as investors await announcement about the new executive
Markets
15 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand extends losses as cabinet stays ...
Markets
2.
Gold subdued as traders await PCE data
Markets
3.
Rand slips as investors await news on Cyril ...
Markets
4.
Gold slips as investors await US inflation data
Markets
5.
Oil edges higher despite increase in US stocks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.