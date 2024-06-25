Volatility expected to remain elevated as investors await announcement about the new executive
The president should indicate the government’s opposition to and termination of cadre deployment
Rand Water’s work on pipelines is expected to continue for five weeks until July 29
MPs sworn in and John Hlophe says they are keen to take on Cyril Ramaphosa in parliament
The Naspers-owned e-commerce group warns that the uneven playing field will deter investments in the sector
Trade, business services and mining among the sectors that shed jobs in the first quarter of 2024
Five killed and at least 31 injured as protesters storm parliament
SA coach continues to support batter despite lean run of form at the Cup
A hybrid power train delivers outputs of 575kW and 1,000Nm
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the market movers on Tuesday afternoon.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET UPDATE
WATCH: Market Report
