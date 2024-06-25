MARKET WRAP: Rand extends losses as cabinet stays in limbo
Volatility expected to remain elevated as investors await announcement about the new executive
25 June 2024 - 18:38
The JSE closed weaker amid mixed global peers on Tuesday, while the rand extended the previous session’s losses as investors awaited fresh developments on the local political front.
Despite the rand’s losses, it has retained its position as the world’s best-performing major currency in June, gaining over 3% so far, said TreasuryOne currency strategist Andre Cilliers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.