WATCH: Technical analysis on Absa, Discovery and more

Business Day TV speaks to Loyiso Mpeta from Unum Capital

24 June 2024 - 16:58
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA
Loyiso Mpeta from Unum Capital provides technical analysis of some of the SA companies that have rallied off the back of the formation of the government of national unity.

