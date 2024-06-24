MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens the most in two weeks
Investors await news on Ramaphosa’s cabinet members
24 June 2024 - 18:31
The rand fell the most in more than two weeks on Monday, with investors awaiting news on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet members.
The ANC said President Cyril Ramaphosa would announce his new cabinet in the coming days after negotiations over positions with other political parties that had joined the government of national unity (GNU). ..
