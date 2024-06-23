MARKET WRAP: Positive week for rand and JSE
Despite the newfound positive outlook, analyst cautions that challenges remain
23 June 2024 - 13:25
The rand was firmer on Friday, holding at its best levels since August, with investors looking ahead to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of cabinet members.
The local currency firmed more than 2% for the week, with the all share index adding more than 3% as investors welcomed the newly formed government of national unity (GNU), which markets perceive as positive...
