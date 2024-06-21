Rand and JSE stronger ahead of Ramaphosa’s cabinet announcement
Traditionally, the cabinet is appointed soon after the inauguration but there is no constitutional requirement on the time frame
21 June 2024 - 12:29
The rand was firmer on Friday, holding at about its best levels since August, with investors awaiting the announcement about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet members.
After Ramaphosa’s inauguration on Wednesday, the national executive was dissolved, requiring the appointment of new ministers to ensure a functional government. Traditionally, the cabinet is appointed soon after the inauguration, but there is no constitutional requirement on the time frame...
