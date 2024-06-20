The currency breaks a four-day winning streak, with focus turning to the appointment of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet
It’s crucial that the president allocates consequential roles to GNU partners in a slimmed-down cabinet
The president is set to intensify consultations from Friday as he gears up to announce a national executive
The outcome of Wednesday’s polls proved to be a sharp reversal of fortunes for former president Jacob Zuma’s party
Court award deals cash-strapped SOE a potentially debilitating financial blow
Despite visa reforms the onus lies on firms incentivising critically skilled employees
Reasons for optimism as young people speak out
A larger, more formal strategic dialogue meeting is being rescheduled, say sources
Epic United Rugby Championship clash with Warriors on cards at Loftus on Saturday
New generation of Haval’s best seller arrives with more space, a seven-year warranty and still compelling prices
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks o Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers

