Rand and JSE weaker as focus turns to new cabinet
There could be see some consolidation in the local currency in the short term, says TreasuryOne currency strategist Andre Cilliers
20 June 2024 - 11:30
The rand was weaker on Thursday morning, on track to break a four-day run of gains as investors await President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet appointments.
Ramaphosa was inaugurated for his second term as president on Wednesday and is expected to appoint his cabinet on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.