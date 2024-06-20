MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens, but remains around best levels in months
The currency breaks a four-day winning streak, with focus turning to the appointment of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet
20 June 2024 - 18:44
The rand broke a four-day winning streak on Thursday, with focus turning to the appointment of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet members.
Still, the local currency remains around the strongest levels in months, having touched an intraday best of R17.9279 against the dollar...
