Gold at one-week high amid US rate cut hopes

Softer US economic data has increased the likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting rates in 2024

20 June 2024 - 07:54
by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese
Picture: 123RF/TITHI LUADTHONG
Bangaluru — Gold prices climbed to their highest level in a week on Thursday as softer US economic data increased the likelihood of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,333.62/oz by 3.29am GMT after hitting its highest since June 12 earlier. US gold futures was unchanged at $2,347.30.

“I am still favouring moves to the upside for the gold market in light of where we currently stand on the interest rate curve, which is at the peak,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

“The gold market seems content to consolidate recent gains rather than reach higher at this stage, at least until we see some further evidence of softening US macro data, which could alter the interest rate outlook.”

Last week’s data showed a moderation in the labour market and price pressures, followed up with soft retail sales data on Tuesday, suggesting that economic activity remained lacklustre in the second quarter.

The Fed is looking for further confirmation that inflation is cooling as they steer cautiously towards what most expect to be a rate cut or two by the end of 2024.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

“Mixed comments from Fed officials could inject volatility in the short term. We hold a positive view for gold with a price target of $2,500/oz by the end of 2024,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

The market’s immediate focus is on the US weekly jobless claims data due at 12.30pm GMT as well as flash purchasing managers indices (PMIs) on Friday.

Spot silver rose 1.3% at $30.13/oz, platinum was up 0.2% to $982.05 and palladium gained 0.4% to $908.28.

Reuters

Brent stable as market eyes Middle East war jitters, US inventory data

Brent crude futures edged up in early trade on Thursday as the market digested news of Israeli tanks advancing into Gaza
6 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand strengthens beyond R18/$ level

The all share index firmed to above 81,300 points with the rand earlier breaking below R18 against the dollar
19 hours ago
