Brent stable as market eyes Middle East war jitters, US inventory data

20 June 2024 - 07:23
by Laila Kearney and Jeslyn Lerh
Aerial view of the Gullfaks C oil platform, North Sea, August 23, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Nora Buli/File Photo
Singapore — Brent oil futures were little changed in Asia on Thursday, hovering slightly below seven-week highs, as the market weighed geopolitical developments in the Middle East while waiting for the upcoming US inventory data.

August Brent rose 6c to $85.13 a barrel by 3.15am GMT.

Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate futures (WTI) for July, which expires on Thursday, dipped 15c at $81.42 a barrel.

There was no WTI settlement on Wednesday due to a US holiday, which kept trading largely subdued. The more active August contract fell 17c to $80.54 a barrel.

Brent crude futures edged up in early trade on Thursday as the market digested news of Israeli tanks advancing into Gaza.

Israeli troops, backed by tanks, warplanes and drones, moved farther into the city of Rafah, killing eight people, residents and Palestinian medics said.

“Markets anticipate an escalation in the Gaza crisis to dent the oil supplies from the key producing region,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

However, the concern over an inventory build appeared to be overshadowing the fear of escalating geopolitical stress for now, Sachdeva said.

WTI crude slipped ahead of the US government's oil inventories report, which was delayed by a day due to the national holiday.

The Energy Information Administration is due to release last week’s oil stocks data at 3pm GMT on Thursday.

An industry report released on Tuesday showed US crude stocks rose by 2.264-million barrels in the week ended June 14, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures, while petrol inventories fell.

“EIA’s weekly oil inventory report will be scoured for any signs of weak demand,” said ANZ Research analysts on Thursday. 

Reuters

Gold at one-week high amid US rate cut hopes

Softer US economic data has increased the likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting rates in 2024
Markets
5 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand strengthens beyond R18/$ level

The all share index firmed to above 81,300 points with the rand earlier breaking below R18 against the dollar
Markets
19 hours ago
