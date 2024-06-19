Rand breaks below R18/$, JSE soars above 81,000 points
The tie-up between the five parties in the GNU could bring large offshore inflows into SA assets in the near term, says JPMorgan
19 June 2024 - 10:53
The rand broke below R18 to the dollar for the first time since August as the inauguration of president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa and the prospect of a new “market-friendly” government lifted sentiment.
Market participants will focus on Ramaphosa being sworn in as president later in the day while awaiting the appointment of government officials...
