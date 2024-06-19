MARKET WRAP: Rand strengthens beyond R18/$ level
The all share index firmed to above 81,300 points with the rand earlier breaking below R18 against the dollar
19 June 2024 - 18:46
UPDATED 19 June 2024 - 22:46
After reaching an intraday record high, the JSE pared gains on Wednesday but remained at its best level since August as investors welcomed the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa was sworn in as the head of state earlier in the day after being voted in as president-elect by the National Assembly on Friday with the help of minority parties, including the DA, Patriotic Alliance (PA), IFP and GOOD, which make up the government of national unity (GNU)...
