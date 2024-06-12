Markets

Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities

12 June 2024 - 17:52
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER
Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon's market performance

JSE and rand firm ahead of US Fed’s rate decision

The US consumer inflation report for May will also be released on Wednesday
Markets
10 hours ago

Asian shares muted on soft China price data

The market is going into ‘full risk management mode’
Markets
14 hours ago

Gold holds steady ahead of US Fed moves

Demand for gold in Asia is surging despite prices hovering near the record highs it hit in May
Markets
14 hours ago

Oil improves as demand outlook looks rosy

The EIA raised its 2024 world oil demand growth forecast to 1.10-million barrels per day from a previous estimate of 900,000 bpd
Markets
14 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer while JSE marginally weaker

Investors cautious ahead of Fed’s interest rate decision
Markets
1 day ago
