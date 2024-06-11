Rand and JSE firmer in cautious trade
Markets are looking ahead to the US Federal Reserve’s next rate decision this week
11 June 2024 - 11:34
The rand was on track for a second day of gains on Tuesday, while the JSE was slightly firmer as investors await this week’s major events.
Markets are looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s next rate decision, with the central bank due to conclude its federal open market committee meeting on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, the US is expected to release a consumer inflation report for May...
