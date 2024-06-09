The last time SA had a government of national unity was from April 1994 to June 1997. During those years the rand traded from R3.50-R4.30/$
We are entering a new kind of democratic era, but it is unclear if the outcome will turn SA around
Fugitive is mixing with celebrities such as Rod Stewart, Shania Twain and Gordon Ramsay
Political parties enter the final week of coalition talks as they consider a unity government
Joint venture partner TDS unsuccessful in bid to intervene over payment of Matla guarantee
David Fowkes says MPC’s best estimate is inflation will hit target within a few quarters
With the rand and JSE weaker since the election, markets have not factored in a positive view
Macron’s surprise move is major roll of the dice on his political future three years before his presidency ends
The result keeps India in Group A with two wins from their opening two matches while Pakistan have zero points
Avoid the cut-bulk cycle, eat a good clean diet most of the time and train consistently
Mia Kriegler from Kruger International joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Market performance
Business Day TV spoke to Mia Kriegler from Kruger International
Mia Kriegler from Kruger International joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.