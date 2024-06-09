Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Market performance

Business Day TV spoke to Mia Kriegler from Kruger International

09 June 2024 - 13:44
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Mia Kriegler from Kruger International joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms in cautiously optimistic ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Market performance
Markets
3.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
4.
Weaker dollar sets gold on track for first weekly ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Rand extends losses on coalition ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.