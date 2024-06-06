Currency pulls back from losses on news of improvement in country’s current account deficit
Centrist coalition likely to be short-lived, with ANC populists reuniting with their EFF and MK comrades
Khangela Emoyeni Wind Farm will reduce RBM’s reliance on Eskom-generated electricity by 26%
Business Day TV spoke to Susan Booysen from Wits School of Governance
Its position has been eroded by climate concerns, leadership limbo and weaker oil and chemical prices
ANC would have had far more support if the economy was supported by a rising tide of incomes and jobs
World Bank index illustrates SA’s dire performance, but Sub-Saharan Africa as a whole improves
US regulator wants new training after at least six near collisions raise concerns about aviation safety
The upturn of the past two years will give the South Africans hope of pulling off at least a draw in the World Cup qualifier
Grim pragmatism and quiet optimism are two very different ways of doing politics
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET UPDATE
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.