Rand slips slightly as investors eye coalition developments
05 June 2024 - 11:25
The rand was marginally weaker on Wednesday morning but the JSE was slightly firmer, as investors awaited direction as a result of coalition developments.
Investors are watching ongoing talks among the various political parties as the governing ANC considers the parties with which to enter into a coalition government. The main opposition party the DA said it was open to talks that put the country’s interests first. Political parties have two weeks in which to form a new government...
