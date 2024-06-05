MARKET WRAP: Rand extends losses on coalition uncertainty
RMB head of forex execution Matete Thulare says currency could weaken to R19.10 to dollar
05 June 2024 - 18:42
The rand extended losses on Wednesday, losing ground to its weakest levels in more than a month after the ANC indicated a “government of national unity”.
Business Day reported earlier in the day that the ANC’s highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC), was expected to consider a proposal to reject the possibility of a formal coalition agreement with either the DA or EFF...
