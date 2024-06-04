Rand weaker, with volatility expected
Uncertainty around what form the coalition government will take will weigh on the currency, say RMB analysts
04 June 2024 - 12:09
The rand reversed the previous session’s gains on Tuesday morning amid uncertainty around the coalition government.
The local currency rose as much as 1.6% in the previous session, as election risks waned and investor optimism about a more “market-friendly” coalition outcome grew...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.