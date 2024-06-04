MARKET WRAP: Rand erases gains as it ‘errs on the side of caution’
Uncertainty around hung parliament continues, with business-friendly and unfriendly options on the table
04 June 2024 - 20:12
The rand was weaker on Tuesday, reversing the previous session’s gains as uncertainty around a coalition government continues.
The ANC’s top brass will hold meetings (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/politics/2024-06-04-anc-leaders-in-closed-door-meetings-to-decide-coalition-path/) over the coming days to chart the way forward in coalition talks. Business Day understands the ANC has conducted initial coalition engagements with the DA, EFF, Patriotic Alliance and the National Freedom Party. ..
