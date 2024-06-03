Markets

WATCH: How to navigate markets in an election year

Business Day TV speaks to Kondi Nkosi, Schroders country head for SA

03 June 2024 - 20:51
Picture: MMPHOTOART/123RF
This year has been dubbed a big election year as about 64 countries are heading to the polls in 2024. Business Day TV caught up with Kondi Nkosi, Schroders country head for SA, for further insight on how to navigate financial markets during this time of uncertainty.

