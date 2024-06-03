MARKET WRAP: Rand rallies as focus shifts to coalition talks
Oversold local currency jumps more than 1% on hopes of investor-friendly government
03 June 2024 - 18:38
The rand firmed the most in a month on Monday, as investors assessed developments around SA’s coalition possibilities.
With the ANC losing its majority and its share of the vote plunging to 40%, it is forced to seek coalition partners at national level for the first time...
