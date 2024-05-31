Rand extends losses as edgy investors watch voting outcome
Fears the ANC could unite with either the non-investor-friendly EFF or the MK party are weighing on the rand
31 May 2024 - 11:11
The rand extended the previous session’s losses on Friday, on track for a three-day losing streak as the local focus remains on election voting outcomes.
With more than 50% of the votes counted by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), the governing ANC is set to lose its electoral majority in three provinces, with its support concentrated in mostly rural provinces. ..
