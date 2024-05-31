Markets

Oil loses ground amid expectation rates will stay put

Federal Reserve official have bolstered the expectation of rates staying higher for longer

31 May 2024 - 09:47
by Georgina McCartney and Colleen Howe
Picture: REUTERS/STRINGER
Houston/Beijing — Oil prices fell in Asia on Friday as comments from a Federal Reserve official bolstered the expectation of rates staying higher for longer, a view that will be tested later in the day with a keenly awaited US inflation report.

The market, which is waiting on a weekend Opec+ decision on production cuts, was weighed down in overnight trade by a surprise build in US petrol stocks.

Brent futures were down 3 cents, or 0.04%, to $81.83 per barrel at 0601 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 10 cents, or 0.13%, to $77.81.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan said she is still worried about upside risks to inflation despite recent easing, warning that the US central bank needs to be flexible and keep “all options on the table” as it watches data and determines how to respond.

“It's really important that we don't lock into any particular path for monetary policy,” Logan said at an event in El Paso, Texas. “I think it’s too soon to really be thinking about rate cuts.”

Markets are cautious ahead of the release of a key gauge of US inflation on Friday, said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist with IG. The April report on personal consumption expenditures (PCE), the Fed’s preferred inflation index, is due later in the global day.

The oil market has been under pressure in recent weeks over the prospect of US borrowing costs staying higher for longer, which could potentially tie down funds and hurt crude consumption.

Meanwhile, US crude oil inventories fell 4.2-million barrels to 454.7-million barrels in the week ending on May 24, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday, compared with expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9-million barrel draw.

Petrol inventories, however, rose in the US against an expectation that demand would be higher ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend, which signals the start of the summer driving season. Stocks were up 2-million barrels for the week to 228.8-million barrels, the EIA said, compared with expectations for a 400,000-barrel draw. ​

Elsewhere, Opec+ is working on a complex deal to be agreed at its meeting on Sunday that would allow the group to extend some of its deep oil production cuts into 2025, three sources familiar with Opec+ discussions said on Thursday.

“A significant driver for oil prices ahead will revolve around the upcoming Opec+ meeting this weekend,” Yeap said. “Any further cuts may be unlikely and will be seen as a huge surprise.”

Oil cartel Opec led by Saudi Arabia and allies led by Russia, together known as Opec+, are currently cutting output by 5.86-million barrels a day, equal to about 5.7% of global demand. 

Reuters

Asian shares rise as focus remains on inflation data

Data stokes expectation that the Federal Reserve has scope to cut rates in 2024
Markets
5 hours ago

Gold hardly changed as traders await US data

Metal is set for fourth consecutive monthly gain, even as market struggles for momentum ahead of key US inflation reading
Markets
6 hours ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Markets
17 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Markets
17 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand pares losses, but markets remain nervous

The local currency weakened more than 1.8% in intraday trading, the biggest one-day loss since April 10 as local and global factors weighed on it
Markets
18 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Markets
22 hours ago
