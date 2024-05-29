MARKET WRAP: Rand weaker as markets eye election
Friday will bring investors fresh insights on the direction of US inflation and interest rates
29 May 2024 - 18:08
The rand broke a three-day winning streak on Wednesday as investors kept a close eye on the local election.
South Africans voted in a critical election that could steer the country into the unpredictable waters of coalition governance with opinion polls indicating that the ANC might lose its majority. ..
