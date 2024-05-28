Markets

WATCH: The rand in focus as SA gears up for the election

Business Day TV spoke to director and currency strategist at TreasuryOne, Andre Cilliers

28 May 2024 - 15:00
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SKORZEWIAK
Will the rand rally or crash after SA’s national election? For some insight, Business Day TV caught up with Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryOne.

