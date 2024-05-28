JSE muted and rand slightly weaker ahead of election
With the US markets closed for the Memorial Day holiday, the JSE’s movement is further restrained
28 May 2024 - 11:11
The JSE was little changed on Tuesday, with global markets mixed as investors awaited catalysts for direction. Locally, markets were in wait-and-see mode with the national election taking place on Wednesday.
Various credible polls show the ANC winning the largest share of the national vote, but showed that the governing party’s electoral support could fall below 50% for the first time..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.