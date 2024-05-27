Local currency strengthens to R18/$ from R19.40 in April
If Eskom were a person, they would be a social pariah
Student aid scheme files court application to end contracts with four payment service providers
The IEC has designated Monday and Tuesday as days for the casting of special votes across SA
The departing chair says struggling retail giant Pick n Pay needs ‘a total refresh’
Monetary policy committee expected to hold interest rates yet again
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Kubheka, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
Germany’s most prominent leading indicator Ifo’s print comes in lower than expectations
While it will have little impact in how South Africa will fare at the T20 World Cup, the 0-3 series defeat against the West Indies will have shown Rob Walter about the enormous gap that exists ...
More than 2,500 cars are expected to be on display, with special birthday anniversaries for a few icons
Roberto Pietropado from Unum Capital provides technical analysis of Tiger Brands and Sappi.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
TRADE OF THE WEEK
WATCH: Technical analysis on Tiger Brands and Sappi
Business Day TV spoke to Roberto Pietropado from Unum Capital
Roberto Pietropado from Unum Capital provides technical analysis of Tiger Brands and Sappi.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.