Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers

27 May 2024 - 20:18
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Tackling your questions tonight are Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Rand supported by potential for ‘market-friendly’ ...
Markets
2.
Rand slips slightly as busy election week begins
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand breaks two-day losing run
Markets
4.
Gold recovers from two-week low ahead of US ...
Markets
5.
Oil hardly changed as focus turns to Opec+ meeting
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.