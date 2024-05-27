Local currency strengthens to R18/$ from R19.40 in April
Some small parties do not seem to offer much beyond invective and demagoguery
Move sets in motion a legal battle with potentially far-reaching implications
Taxi operators block off routes in Mthatha, bringing traffic to a standstill
Restoring the retailer to meaningful profitability will be a multiyear process, CEO Sean Summers says
The proposed takeover could cause R80bn in capital outflow from SA, giving the Reserve Bank a fresh headache as it has the potential to weaken the rand
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Kubheka, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
Global leaders urge implementation of a World Court ruling to halt Israel’s assault on Rafah
While it will have little impact in how South Africa will fare at the T20 World Cup, the 0-3 series defeat against the West Indies will have shown Rob Walter about the enormous gap that exists ...
Road trips are where the robust seven-seater XLT Sport shines
Shaun Dendere from Trive Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
MARKET WRAP
MARKET WRAP
Business Day TV speaks to Shaun Dendere from Trive Investments
Shaun Dendere from Trive Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day's market movers.
WATCH: Tiger Brands CEO Tjaart Kruger on a tough six months
WATCH: Technical analysis on Tiger Brands and Sappi
