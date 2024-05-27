MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer at start of election week
27 May 2024 - 18:29
The rand was firmer on Monday, while the JSE closed marginally weaker at the start of a busy week on the local front.
With only a day left before the elections on Wednesday, various credible polls show the ANC winning the largest share of the national vote, but losing its majority...
