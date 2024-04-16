Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore

16 April 2024 - 20:27
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
White maize price climbs again due to heatwave ...
Markets
2.
JSE’s indices take tumble as Middle East chaos ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls most since November as ...
Markets
4.
Gold close to record high amid worry about ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Barloworld outperforms weaker JSE
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.