Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth

05 April 2024 - 14:37
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER

Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday‘s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand shines again while gold forges ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE blossoms as platinum stocks play ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices set for second consecutive weekly gain
Markets
4.
Gold takes a breather from five-session rally
Markets
5.
Asian shares slip as traders adopt risk-off tone
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.