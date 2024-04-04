The local bourse rises the most in about a month, with some big names making large strides
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s continuance in her prominent role became untenable
A points system will be replacing the controversial critical skills list
African independent churches, evangelical bodies and ‘prosperity churches’ are now centre of faith
FNB broker survey shows relocations are motivated by declining levels of service delivery
SA businesses suffered a fresh setback in March, with new business volumes declining at the sharpest rate in more than two years
Defined terms and expiry dates can minimise legal and financial complexities when partnerships endnd
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg says allies understand the urgency after Ukraine appeals for more air defence systems
Liverpool found it against ManU, Arsenal against the Reds. United haven't found it
An anti-violence gumshoe, pointless reboot, Prince Andrew interview, Ripley revisited and helpful survivalist
Tackling your questions tonight are Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In one Ruimsig and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In one Ruimsig and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
