Markets

MARKET UPDATE

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Nkosilathi Dube from Trive Investments

03 April 2024 - 14:46
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER

Nkosilathi Dube from Trive Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand shines again while gold forges ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
3.
Gold hits another record high
Markets
4.
Opec+ keeps oil output policy steady
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.