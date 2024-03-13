JSE slips after US CPI data
Local bourse is slightly weaker as investors assessed US consumer price index data, which showed a mixed picture
13 March 2024 - 11:30
The JSE was slightly weaker on Wednesday morning, with global peers mixed as investors assessed US consumer data, which showed a mixed picture.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% in February and 3.2% year on year, with markets expecting a 0.4% increase in February and 3.1% year on year...
