Bengaluru — Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, after falling the most in a month in the previous session, as sticky US inflation raised the concern an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve may be delayed beyond June.
Spot gold was little changed at $2,157.88/oz at 4.38am GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1% to $2,163.20.
Gold’s latest price drop came as everything fell back to the inflation data, that fed through into the US Fed’s decision making, said Michael Langford, chief investment officer at Scorpion Minerals.
Langford expects a healthy correction of up to about 10% in gold prices from here.
Bullion fell 1.1% on Tuesday, after data showed US consumer prices increased solidly in February, above forecasts and suggesting some stickiness in inflation. This was gold’s worst single-day decline since February 13, when data showed consumer prices also increased more than expected in January.
Traders slightly lowered their hope for a June rate cut, pricing in a 67% chance, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app, down from 72% on Tuesday before the data.
There was an excess amount of money in the system and there had been a flow of funds into commodities, keeping base metals as well as gold supported so far, Langford said.
The US inflation reading pushed US treasury yields and the dollar higher. The 10-year treasury yield got an extra lift after weak demand at an auction of $39bn of the benchmark note.
Meanwhile, markets also kept a tab on attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure from Ukraine.
Spot platinum fell 0.1% to $923.45/oz, palladium dropped 0.5% to $1,036.44 and silver shed 0.3% to $24.08.
Gold unchanged amid worry that rate cuts may be delayed
Sticky US inflation has raised the concern that the Fed nay not cut rates until after June
