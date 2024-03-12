Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss

12 March 2024 - 20:06
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss.

Tackling your questions tonight are Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand muted as investors ...
Markets
2.
Oil loses more ground on worry about demand
Markets
3.
Oil rises on geopolitical tension in the Middle ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker, with focus on US ...
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Technical analysis of AngloGold, Franco-Nebada and Pan African Resources

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.