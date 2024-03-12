Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities

12 March 2024 - 20:05
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PESHKOVA
Picture: 123RF/PESHKOVA

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day's market movers

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand muted as investors ...
Markets
2.
Oil loses more ground on worry about demand
Markets
3.
Oil rises on geopolitical tension in the Middle ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker, with focus on US ...
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.