Markets

MARKET UPDATE

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Seleho Tsatsi from Anchor Capital

12 March 2024 - 15:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER

Seleho Tsatsi from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday’s market performance.

Seleho Tsatsi from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday’s market performance

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker, with focus on US ...
Markets
2.
Gold falls as focus turns to US inflation data
Markets
3.
Oil rises on geopolitical tension in the Middle ...
Markets
4.
JSE makes gains before release of consumer ...
Markets
5.
Asian stocks inch higher ahead of US CPI
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.