Markets

MARKET UPDATE

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Richard Court from Argon Asset Management

11 March 2024 - 15:41
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER

Richard Court from Argon Asset Management joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Oil loses more ground on worry about demand
Markets
2.
Gold rally halts ahead of inflation numers
Markets
3.
Asian equities battle ahead of US inflation data
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer after mixed US jobs report
Markets
5.
Gold flirts with record high
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.